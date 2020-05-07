Bollywood Hungama

Vivek Oberoi helps over 5,000 daily wage earners financially in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Vivek Oberoi helps over 5,000 daily wage earners financially in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown

The daily wage earners have taken the hardest hit during this lockdown and have been struggling to get a proper meal on their table. While most of the industry has been trying their best to arrange food and other amenities for them, Vivek Oberoi announced that he has provided financial aid to over 5,000 families of daily wage earners. He joined hands with Rohit Gajbhiye to raise funds.

Vivek Oberoi helps over 5,000 daily wage earners financially in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown

Releasing a statement regarding the same, he said, “We observed that migrant labourers have been stranded here since a while now. There are many of them who are not even able to cope up with acquiring daily essentials. “They are struggling to pay their rent, buy daily essentials, to feed their children. We have supported more than 5,000 families”

Fund were directly transferred to the families’ account to help them out in arranging their daily essentials under their Support Aid & Assist The Helpless – SAATH initiative.

