Amitabh Bachchan explains how he shot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 amid the lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Amitabh Bachchan was recently called out for breaking social distancing rules as he started to shoot for season 12 of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The promo recently came out and after the backlash, Amitabh Bachchan justified his reasons through his blog post yesterday. He insisted that all the precautionary measures were taken to shoot the promo and that they did a two-day shoot in just a day. He asked people to keep their problems to themselves in the blog post.

It read, “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !! Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long ..”

The registrations promo was shot at his house with Nitesh Tiwari as the director.

Also Read: Navya Naveli graduates at Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are super proud

