The trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a story centred on one-sided love, obsession and suspense. Directed by Karan Rawal and produced by Vishal Rana under Echelon Productions, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal explore one-sided love, obsession and mystery

The trailer introduces Sonakshi and Zaheer in a narrative where a connection appears to gradually take a more complicated turn. While the preview establishes the emotional equation between the two characters, it keeps several details about the larger story under wraps. Elements of mystery and suspense are woven into the narrative, leaving questions around what is real and what may be perceived differently by the characters.

Speaking about the film and her character, Sonakshi Sinha said, “This is a very different space for me, and that’s what made it so exciting. What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen. I’m looking forward to audiences stepping into this world and experiencing Tu Hai Meri Kiran in theatres.”

Zaheer Iqbal described the project as a film that explores the changing nature of one-sided love. He said, “It is a very special film for me. What drew me to the story was the way it explores one sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn. There is a strong sense of mystery and suspense throughout the film, which keeps you wondering what lies beneath the surface. I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him. Working with Sonakshi made the experience even more special. I’m looking forward to audiences discovering the world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran and experiencing its mystery, suspense and emotions on the big screen.”

Producer Vishal Rana said, “What drew us to the film was its exploration of one sided love, obsession and the dangerous consequences that can follow. I was particularly excited by the mystery and the way Karan has built suspense around these characters and their relationship. The film keeps you questioning what is real, what is imagined and where the story is headed. Sonakshi and Zaheer have brought tremendous intensity to their characters, making the world of the film even more unpredictable. We’re excited to finally share the trailer and give audiences a glimpse into the intriguing and suspenseful world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran.”

Writer-director Karan Rawal added, “With Tu Hai Meri Kiran, I wanted to explore how one sided love can gradually take an unexpected turn, and how far someone can go when they become consumed by their feelings. What drew me to the story was the opportunity to create a thriller where the audience is constantly questioning what is real and what lies beneath the surface. Building that sense of mystery and suspense while keeping the characters at the centre of the story was an exciting creative process. Sonakshi and Zaheer brought a great deal of depth and nuance to their characters, and that was instrumental in shaping the world of the film. I’m excited for audiences to finally step into this world and discover the story for themselves.”

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is scheduled to release theatrically on October 23, 2026. The trailer leaves the central mystery and the eventual turn in Sonakshi and Zaheer’s characters’ relationship open, with audiences set to discover the complete story in cinemas.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer to be unveiled on October 6

More Pages: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection

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