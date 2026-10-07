Virat Kohli’s spokesperson has strongly refuted claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma that the cricketer was paid Rs. 5 crores to visit spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. The allegation, which surfaced recently, suggested that Kohli’s visit was facilitated to boost the popularity of Premanand Ji Maharaj. The claim has not been independently substantiated.

Virat Kohli’s spokesperson refutes claim that cricketer was paid Rs. 5 crores to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj

Responding to the allegation, Kohli’s spokesperson issued a statement categorically denying the claims and said that the cricketer’s visits to Premanand Ji Maharaj are driven by his personal faith and reverence.

The statement read, “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect. Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji. We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly.”

Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, have been visiting Vrindavan and meeting Premanand Ji Maharaj on several occasions. Their association with the spiritual leader dates back to 2023, and the couple has subsequently returned to his ashram multiple times. Their visits have also been publicly documented through photographs and videos.

The Rs. 5 crores allegation had gained attention after Dinesh Sharma, also known as Falahari Maharaj and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, made the claim in connection with Kohli’s first visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj. Reports have stated that Sharma alleged that a property-linked group had spent the amount to facilitate the cricketer’s visit, purportedly to increase the spiritual leader’s popularity.

However, reports examining the claim have noted that there is no verified evidence or official documentation establishing that Kohli was paid Rs. 5 crores for the visit.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan

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