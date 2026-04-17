A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a suspect in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this year. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, also known as Gaath. He was arrested from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under the Bah police station limits in Agra.

Man arrested in Rohit Shetty house firing case by UP STF and Mumbai Crime Branch

The firing incident took place in February outside Shetty Tower, the filmmaker’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Gunmen opened fire at the building and bullets struck the glass railing of his balcony. No injuries were reported in the incident. Security outside the residence was increased soon after the attack.

According to police officials, the firing was allegedly carried out on the instructions of the Shubham Lonkar gang. The motive was said to be extortion and an attempt to spread fear within the film industry and among the public.

Police said the arrest followed technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh from the STF Field Unit in Agra.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to his role in the crime. He also named associates Sunny, Deepu and Sonu. Police said the group wanted to establish dominance in the underworld. After the arrest, Pradeep Kumar was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at Bah police station.

The case was registered in February under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Maharashtra Police Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Police said Pradeep Kumar is the latest accused to be arrested in the case. Eight people had already been taken into custody earlier, including Pradeep Sharma alias Golu, Deepak and Vishnu Kushwaha.

A few weeks after the incident, Shetty had shared a lighthearted post on social media that appeared to reference the situation. He wrote, “All these years spent making action and comedy films, ab saala life mein hi action and comedy chal rahi hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

The filmmaker is currently busy with the shooting of Golmaal 5. The project went on floors on his 52nd birthday on March 14, 2026. The announcement confirmed the return of Sharman Joshi as Laxman and also revealed that Akshay Kumar has joined the cast.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty drops Golmaal 5 making video; Akshay Kumar appears bald, ‘OG Laxman’ Sharman Joshi returns to franchise after 20 years!

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