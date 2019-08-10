Vinil Mathew’s Kriti Sanon starrer film to be produced by Aanand Rai

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Arjun Patiala and will next be seen in Panipat: The Great Betrayal, has apparently been roped in for Vinil Mathew’s untitled next. The actress will be seen playing the role of Savita Bai and has learned a few Marathi lingoes for the same. After wrapping the film up, the actress went on a quick getaway with her friends and had a gala time.

Now, we hear that this Vinil Mathew’s untitled next is being produced by none other than the Zero director, Aanand L Rai. The producer/director has decided to back the project according to a trusted source. While there have been no other details out, the rest of the cast is still to be locked in. Kriti surely has some big projects coming up.

More details are awaited for this untitled venture.

