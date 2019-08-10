Actor-producer Dino Morea signs Aparshakti Khurrana for his next production

Dino Morea started his career as a model and then went on to act in films like Raaz, Karzz, Life Mai Kabhi Kabhi and many others. He turned producer in the year 2012 when he produced Jism 2. However, Dino took a break after his last outing in Bollywood with the 2010 film Pyaar Impossible. Though, he did a few cameo roles and one south Indian bilingual film Solo (2017). But barring them, he decided to lay low.

The actor is back from his break and has a few projects lined up and plans to comeback with a web series and a Bollywood project too. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurrana made his debut in 2016 in the film Dangal. Thereon, the actor featured in movies like Stree, Lukka Chuppi and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Khurrana became the go to person for playing the role of the lead actor’s best friend.

Currently, he is busy shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The film directed by Mudassar Aziz has Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead.

