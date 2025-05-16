Winter is coming—with a new mystery. English-Nepalese psychological thriller Maya Ko Maya, headlined by Vinay Pathak (Bheja Fry, Khosla Ka Ghosla), Nepal’s breakout star Anna Sharma (Aktor, The Man from Kathmandu), Saloni Batra (Animal, Soni) and Satyajeet Dubey (Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Prassthanam), has wrapped its principal photography, makers announced on Friday. Set in modern Nepal and based on real events, the film is directed by Rohit Karan Baidya. Maya Ko Maya is eyeing a worldwide release in winter 2025.

Vinay Pathak, Anna Sharma, Saloni Batra and Satyajeet Dubey wrap Maya Ko Maya; English-Nepalese thriller set for winter 2025 release

The thriller is produced by Jyadro Movies, a Driver Inc. company with India’s leading independent film studio, Platoon One Films, known for indie gems like Sir (Cannes) and Ghaath (Berlinale), on board as a key creative consultant. Billed as a gripping tale of self-discovery and love, the film follows the journey of its protagonist, Maya, who struggles against the weight of societal expectations and turns to a form of therapy, setting off an emotional storm that threatens to reshape everything she knows. Maya Ko Maya explores identity, tradition, and the fight for authenticity in a world caught between past and present.

Vinay Pathak described filming in Nepal as a "deeply transformative experience," and said the country is a living, breathing character in the film. "Maya Ko Maya reveals a side of Nepal the world has rarely seen - raw, intimate, and powerful. A land that holds both beauty and pain in a single breath, much like Maya’s journey. Rohit’s vision and commitment have developed this film into an experience that invites you in with its beauty and stays with you because of what it dares to say," Vinay Pathak said in a statement.

Anna Sharma called the film a "powerful psychological thriller," which—though rooted in Nepal—anchors itself in universal emotions. "It was a truly enriching experience to bring this complex character to life, and working alongside the legendary Vinay Pathak made the journey all the more unforgettable," Anna said.

Saloni Batra said wrapping up the film felt like leaving behind a "wild, beautiful storm," and added, "My character doesn’t fit the mould. She’s fierce, messy, hopeful, and free. Shooting in Nepal was a treat in itself. The landscapes, the energy, and the people all added something real to the story and to how I approached the character."

"This film has been a labour of love," said director Rohit Karan Baidya, known for Life on the Road Nepal (screened at Singapore Independent Film Festival and IndieFilm Fest, California) and the Royal Television Society-nominated pilot Wild Cooks.

"What began as casual interviews in 2019 evolved into something urgent and necessary. Maya Ko Maya is a voice for those forced into silence, and a confrontation of the invisible violence that persists even in progressive societies," the filmmaker added.

Satyajeet Dubey said he was drawn to the film because of how "uncomfortably human" his character was. "In this film, nothing is black or white. We’re all trapped in shades of grey. It’s a psychological thriller, yes, but also a deeply intimate exploration of guilt, control, and suppressed desire," he added.

The film's casting was led by Platoon Collective, the talent management division of Platoon One Films, in collaboration with Driver Inc. Platoon One Films will also be facilitating the distribution and international sales of the film.

Also Read: Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Palashar and Vinay Pathak, to start streaming from May 9 on Prime Video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.