Actor Vijay Raaz has been cleared of all charges in a sexual harassment case. The case was filed by a female colleague during the shooting of Sherni, which also starred Vidya Balan. On Wednesday, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Gondia, Maharashtra, declared the actor innocent after completing the trial. The court ruled that there was not enough evidence to prove that Raaz was guilty. Judge Mahendra Keshao Sorte said the prosecution failed to establish the charges under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. As a result, the actor has been acquitted.

The case goes back to November 2020. According to the complaint, the actor allegedly touched the woman without her consent, adjusted her mask, and made comments about her appearance. She later informed her seniors and filed an FIR at Ramnagar Police Station. Vijay Raaz was arrested in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, on November 4, 2020, and was released on bail the same day. During the investigation, police collected CCTV footage and recorded witness statements. However, the court found that:

No witnesses saw the incident directly.

The CCTV footage did not clearly support the claims.

The main complainant passed away before the trial ended.

Other witnesses either changed their statements or could not support the evidence.

Because of these reasons, the court ruled that the case was not strong enough to convict the actor. Raaz's lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar, said the actor had to leave the film shoot and lost work due to the allegations. She added that this case shows why it is important to wait for the court’s decision before judging someone.

The court has also ordered the cancellation of Raaz’s bail bond, the return of the surety amount, and the destruction of the seized CCTV footage. However, Raaz has been asked to provide a bond of ₹7,000 to ensure his presence if an appeal is filed.

