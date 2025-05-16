Anshuman Jha had the censor screening for his directorial debut on January 3, 2025. After a prolonged four-month+ engagement with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), actor and filmmaker Anshuman Jha’s much-anticipated directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has officially been cleared with a censor certificate. The CBFC has granted the film an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification with three mandated changes. The biggest one being that a female character cannot use a curse word on screen with a female prefix. Jha has had to mute/remove those portions even though it is an 'A' certified. The other major contention was the language of the film, since it is 50% in Hindi and 50% in English. Something the Actor-Film Maker is not particularly happy about.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli gets ‘A’ certificate: Director Anshuman Jha REACTS; says, “It needs to be standardised”

A Black comedy thriller that has captured global attention over the past year, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has been a breakout success on the international festival circuit. It was the only Indian selection at Europe’s premier genre showcase — Razor Reel Flanders 2024 — and earned Jha the “Best Director” honour at the UK Asian Film Festival 2024.

Starring International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur alongside acclaimed actors Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, and Tanmay Dhanania, the film weaves an atmospheric tale around themes of identity and immigration, centered on the experiences of Asians in the UK.

Notably, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is the first mainstream Indian feature to be shot entirely on a single 35mm lens — "a bold creative choice inspired by Jha’s admiration for Alfred Hitchcock' cinema" says French Cinematographer Jean Marc Selva. The result is a stylish homage to classical filmmaking that has earned critical praise for both its narrative craft and visual flair.

The film is penned by award-winning writer Bikas Mishra and produced by Golden Ratio Films, Adya Films UK, and First Ray Films. Since its world premiere in Australia, it has picked up numerous accolades including “Star of Asia” for Rasika Dugal at CSAFF Chicago and “Best Actor” for Arjun Mathur at UKAFF London.

Speaking on the certification, Anshuman Jha commented, “It’s a relief that we finally have the certification. The journey hasn’t been easy, but we remained committed to the film we wanted to showcase. Not only was the delay too long, but to then get an A certification and to cut and mute scenes. There are other film that get away with UA having worse expletives and violence. While I’m ok to follow the rules, it needs to be standardised”.

Globally acclaimed, Censor certified, finally coming home. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is hugely awaited.

