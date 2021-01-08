Vikrant Massey has become one of the busiest actors of B-town. Last month, the actor kick-started the shoot for 14 Phere, an upcoming social comedy with Kriti Kharbanda. A while back, he took to social media to share a picture of himself celebrating Christmas along with his director and co-star.

After a one-and-a-half month of its shoot, he recently flew down to Mumbai. A source close to the actor says that he immediately began working on his next project with Santosh Sivan without taking any break. “Vikrant has always been a hard worker and thoroughly professional. He decided to start prepping for his character in Mumbaikar immediately. Often actors take some time between projects to get into the headspace of their next character. But Vikrant wasted no time and moved to work on getting under the skin of his role in the film,” says the source.

Touted to be a spectacular cinematic experience, Mumbaikar will see Vikrant essaying a rather interesting part. According to producer Shibu Thameens, he will be playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

Vikrant had an eventful 2019 as well. He had four releases with Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny, all of which won him raving review.

On a related note, the actor, who recently had a release with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, has kitty full with Love Hostel and Haseen Dillruba.

