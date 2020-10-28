Actors Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra are in demand. Now, they will be paired up for the first time in Gurgaon director Shanker Raman’s next. After making his directorial debut with the thriller, his next will be rolling early next year.

According to a daily, the filmmaker wanted to cast two young actors to fit into the fresh concept narrative as the script demands it. It was an instant yes from both the actors. The actors will be doing workshops before the shooting begins and it will be a new space for everyone.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will soon kick-off 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda after wrapping up Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu. Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo followed by Pagglait.

