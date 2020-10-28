Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.10.2020 | 10:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra to star in Gurgaon director Shanker Raman’s next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra are in demand. Now, they will be paired up for the first time in Gurgaon director Shanker Raman’s next. After making his directorial debut with the thriller, his next will be rolling early next year.

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra to star in Gurgaon director Shanker Raman’s next

According to a daily, the filmmaker wanted to cast two young actors to fit into the fresh concept narrative as the script demands it. It was an instant yes from both the actors. The actors will be doing workshops before the shooting begins and it will be a new space for everyone.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will soon kick-off 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda after wrapping up Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu. Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo followed by Pagglait.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere to go on floors on November 10

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sohum…

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash…

Alia Bhatt follows Katrina Kaif; invests an…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt file a…

Elli AvRam says Bollywood is not an easy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification