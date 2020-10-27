Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan is gearing up to make a silent film titled Uff under his new production house Luv films. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Durgavati director G Ashok.

As per reports, the makers have roped in a multi-starrer cast including Tumbbad star Sohum Shah, Nushhratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor and Nora Faethi. There are no details about the plot of the film as of yet, but it is said that it will be a blend of multiple genres. Meanwhile, director G Ashok is currently working on his Hindi directorial debut Durgavati, a remake of his Telugu film Bhaagamathie. Ashok will start with the pre-production of Uff once he wraps up the post production of Durgavati. The film is expected to go on floors in January. As per reports, it being made as a web film for leading digital platform.

Meanwhile, this film will mark Luv Ranjan fifth collaboration with Nushrratt Bharuccha and second with Omkar Kapoor who was seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

