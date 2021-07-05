Directed by Devanshu Singh, written by Manoj Kalwani, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s film 14 Phere is all set to release on India's biggest homegrown OTT platform ZEE5 on July 23. A teaser of the film released recently revealed the names of the lead characters, Sanjay and Aditi. While not much about the film is out yet, the makers and actors have taken to their social media to release their new poster featuring both the lead actors.

The poster has Vikrant and Kriti looking at each other, just like a couple who is deeply in love. Kriti is seen wearing a Banarasi Saree with minimal makeup and only bangles, while Vikrant is seen wearing a simple cream kurta. After looking at the poster, one can definitely say that the film is going to make us fall in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)



Apart from Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda the film also stars, Gauhar Khan, Yamini Das, and the veteran actor Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles.

A quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer - a roller coaster ride with `Sanjay` and `Aditi` on their adventures and misadventures will premiere on 23rd July on ZEE5.

