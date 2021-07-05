Karan Johar is all set to announce his next directorial project. After having backed multiple projects under Dharma Productions and Dharma 2.0 and launching Dharma Cornerstone Agency, he is back in the director's chair. The filmmaker will be making an official announcement of his next film on July 6, Tuesday.

On Monday, Karan took to his social media handle to announce that he is ready to commence his next directorial and will be announcing the same on Tuesday at 11 am. In a heartwarming video, that takes us through his directorial journey, Karan spoke about getting back to the director's chair. "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family,” he wrote along with the video.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Karan's next directorial will be a film titled Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Karan, on the other hand, has directed hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Student of The Year, among others in the past. His last feature film directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016. He had also directed a segment in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories which was released in 2019.

