Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.03.2019 | 1:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Vijayendra Prasad confirms he’s writing Kangana Ranaut biopic

BySubhash K. Jha

When Kangana Ranaut loftily announced she would be starring in her own biopic, there was understandably some level of skepticism about her intentions.

Vijayendra Prasad confirms he’s writing Kangana Ranaut biopic

However, putting an end to all speculation the distinguished Telugu-Hindi writer Vijayendra Prasad who scripted Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi biopic, reveals he is writing Kangana’s biopic.

“Yes, I am writing it. But, I’m not directing it,” says Vijayendra.

Kangana will direct the project herself.

While other details of the biopic are yet to be finalized, we can safely assume Kangana won’t shy away from the more controversial aspects of her life. Those who have crossed swords with her have reason to be scared. Very scared.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK – Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer Panga to release in January 2020

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal chooses Udham Singh over…

EXCLUSIVE: No! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is NOT…

Alia Bhatt RESPONDS to comments made by…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that Ma Sheela…

Kangana Ranaut to go SILENT for 10 days…

"It's almost insignificant territory"-…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification