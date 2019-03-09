Vijayendra Prasad confirms he’s writing Kangana Ranaut biopic

When Kangana Ranaut loftily announced she would be starring in her own biopic, there was understandably some level of skepticism about her intentions.

However, putting an end to all speculation the distinguished Telugu-Hindi writer Vijayendra Prasad who scripted Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi biopic, reveals he is writing Kangana’s biopic.

“Yes, I am writing it. But, I’m not directing it,” says Vijayendra.

Kangana will direct the project herself.

While other details of the biopic are yet to be finalized, we can safely assume Kangana won’t shy away from the more controversial aspects of her life. Those who have crossed swords with her have reason to be scared. Very scared.

