Arbaaz Khan did NOT want Salman Khan to come on his web show, the reason will surprise you

Arbaaz Khan is soon jumping on the bandwagon and starting his web show Pinch. It will have celebs talking about how social media is a double-edged sword and discussing its pros and cons in a chat show format. The celeb list has all the big names except for Salman Khan! Surprised? Well, don’t be because Arbaaz has a total legit reason to for the same. He told media that while it is very obvious to involve Salman, he wants to see where he gets without his superstar brother. It is very obvious that Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan are shadowed with Salman’s star power and have often seen as his brothers. Now, Arbaaz wants to explore the digital space without Salman at least in the first season. He said that Salman wanted to come but Arbaaz wanted to just be on his own.

About the chat show, Pinch will stream on QuPlay’s YouTube channel. Few celebs to feature on the chat show are Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone.The show will be live on March 12th, 2019 at 1 pm. The show has been written and directed by Abbiy Obheroii.

On a personal front, Arbaaz Khan is in a committed relationship with Giorgia Andriani and is open about the same. He is in cordial terms with ex-wife Malaika Arora.

