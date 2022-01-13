comscore

Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi to attend workshops for Merry Christmas

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

One cannot think of a more unlikely pair than Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. One a deeply resonant actor in South Indian cinema, the other a Bollywood glam diva. The one sexy, the other anything but sexy.

Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi to attend workshops for Merry Christmas

So many levels of seeming incompatibility. And yet director Sriram Raghavan has it all worked out. He says the script of Merry Christmas is such that it demands the two actors that he has chosen. As for incompatibility, Sriram intends to put the Vijay and Katrina into workshops before shooting.

Vijay Sethupathi admits he has never met Katrina Kaif. “But that is not a problem for me. I’ve worked with so many co-stars I had never met before. And we worked fine together. The important thing is to find a common ground and work accordingly. I signed this film because I loved the script and I intend to surrender completely to the director’s vision.”

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan on rumours of Merry Christmas being a Covid casualty

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

