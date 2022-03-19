South Korean female group Girls’ Generation’s Yuri may reunite with her co-star from Bossam: Steal the Fate, Jung Il Woo, very soon in a brand new Seezn-original series titled Good Job.

As Korean publication Soompi reports, Yuri’s agency SM Entertainment shared with Xportsnews on March 18 that Kwon Yuri is “positively reviewing her appearance in KT Seezn’s new drama Good Job” which follows the detective investigations that unfold when chaebol detective Eun Hyun Ki meets the nosy Han Seol Lok who has supervision.

Popularly known as the 'Bossam couple' from the MBN’s 2021 historical drama Bossam - Steal the Fate', Jung Il Woo and Yuri garnered much attention for their natural chemistry together, particularly in a historical series. Yuri has reportedly received an offer for the lead female role as Han Seol Lok while her MBN drama co-star Jung Il Woo has been approached for the role of the male lead, chaebol detective Eun Hyun Ki.

Yuri is also confirmed to star alongside Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Kwang Soo in Disney+’s upcoming variety program The Zone: Endure to Live (literal translation).

