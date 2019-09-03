As Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have started the shoot for their next film Coolie No 1, the makers of the film have added yet another actor in their star cast. Shikha Talsania, known for her incredible comic timing has joined the star cast of the film.

Excited about being part of this cool film, Shikha Talsania adds, “Being a part of a David Dhawan film is on every actor’s bucket list and I am no different! And to top that with an opportunity to collaborate with such fantastic actors and people – Varun and Sara – I said yes without batting an eyelid! After Veere, the audience will see me in a totally new lens and that’s what makes it more exciting than it already is. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Films who are making sure we have an absolute blast at the shoot and I am sure that fun will translate beautifully on screen.”

This film is definitely one awaited comic caper!

Pooja Entertainment presents, directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

