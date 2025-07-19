Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to make a powerful return to the big screen with Kingdom, a jaw dropping action drama that will hit cinemas nationwide on July 31. For Hindi-speaking audiences, the film will release under the title Saamrajya, offering a story of betrayal and retribution told on a grand scale.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom to release in Hindi as Saamrajya on July 31

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for the critically acclaimed Jersey, the film sees Deverakonda in a role unlike anything he’s done before. Rugged and physically transformed, his character emerges from a violent past to take charge of a kingdom torn by deceit and broken loyalties.

“Saamrajya is about a man who never wanted the throne but is forced to rise because the world around him collapses. His scars tell the story of a world’s downfall and possibly its rebirth,” said Tinnanuri, speaking about the film’s emotional core.

Saamrajya is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with a Hindi release presented by Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies and Atul Rajani. The teaser released to millions of views within hours of it dropping. It features voiceovers by Jr NTR (Telugu), Suriya (Tamil), and Ranbir Kapoor (Hindi), giving it strong cross-language appeal. The

Hindi dubbed version will be released by AA films across territories in North India.

Adding to the film’s buzz is a first-of-its-kind AI-designed video which has already earned love in industry circles for its innovative vibe. The background score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John.

The film also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. Saamrajya will release in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. With its high-octane action, and strong emotional core, the film is being positioned as one of the major Indian releases of 2025.

