Vikrant Massey continues to push the envelope with each project. The actor is now set to take on one of the most challenging roles of his career — portraying global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic White.

According to recent reports, a close independent industry source shares, “Vikrant Massey is set to fly out next week to begin shooting for his next project, White, where he steps into the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film is being mounted on a mega scale and will be shot predominantly in Colombia, nearly 90% of it, with key technicians and experts who’ve previously worked on Narcos.”

The movie will be produced under Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures and Mahaveer Jain Films, along with Peacecraft Pictures. White is said to chronicle significant milestones from the spiritual leader’s life. From his teachings on peace and global harmony to his efforts in humanitarian work and conflict resolution, the film aims to present a nuanced and inspiring narrative. The production also brings on board an international crew to elevate the storytelling, further raising expectations.

This marks a significant moment in Vikrant’s career, not just because of the project's scale, but also due to the responsibility of portraying such an iconic and respected figure.

Aside from White, Vikrant Massey’s upcoming slate includes several other yet-to-be-announced projects that continue to showcase his versatility and growing clout as a leading actor.

