Vijay Deverakonda was swept off his feet by the recent chartbusting film, Major. The actor, recently showered praises on the film and congratulated the team for the success of the film.

Vijay Deverakonda bestows compliments upon Adivi Sesh, Mahesh Babu & team, calls Major ‘film with love and sincerity’

Major has served as a milestone in Adivi Sesh’s career. The film has shot Adivi to great stardom. The film is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, portraying his heroism during the attacks of 26/11. Major has not only proven to be soul-stirring for moviegoers, but it has also cast a spell on prominent celebrities of the show business.

Vijay Deverakonda jotted down an earnest note on his social media accounts after watching Major. The actor, in his note, praised the film and wrote, “#MajorTheFilm. A film filled with passion, love & sincerity. A man to look upto. A man we can all learn from. A true Idol. Definitely watch this one to know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep!”

#MajorTheFilm

A film filled with passion, love & sincerity. A man to look upto.

A man we can all learn from.

A true Idol. Definitely watch this one to know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep! pic.twitter.com/1XWPAaJkbi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 7, 2022

Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was released in multiple languages. The film takes the viewers on a journey of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai that happened on 26/11, and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life. The film showcases the bravery of Major Sandeep in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film leaves the audience sobbing with the martyting sequence of the Major. Major, produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies is doing very well at the box office.

