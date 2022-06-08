Todd Phillips has officially confirmed a sequel is currently underway for his Oscar-winning 2019 film Joker with a script already prepared.





Joker 2: Director Todd Phillips confirms the sequel is officially in works with Joaquin Phoenix

The writer and director took to his social media confirming the news and shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script that he co-wrote with Joker collaborator Scott Silver, suggesting the Oscar-winning actor is on board with the project. The post also included a cover photo revealing the working title for the film - Joker: Folie à deux, a French reference to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more individuals.

Joker became the most profitable comic book film ever made. Phoenix starred in the original film portraying Arthur Fleck, a troubled man who evolves into a folk villain type figure by the end of the story. The film ended up winning two Oscars the year it was released, Best Actor of Phoenix's performance as the eponymous Clown Prince of Crime, and Best Original Score. In all, Joker received 11 Oscar nominations.

