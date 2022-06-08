comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.06.2022 | 10:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Joker 2: Director Todd Phillips confirms the sequel is officially in works with Joaquin Phoenix

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Todd Phillips has officially confirmed a sequel is currently underway for his Oscar-winning 2019 film Joker with a script already prepared.

Joker 2: Director Todd Phillips confirms the sequel is officially in works with Joaquin Phoenix

Joker 2: Director Todd Phillips confirms the sequel is officially in works with Joaquin Phoenix

The writer and director took to his social media confirming the news and shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script that he co-wrote with Joker collaborator Scott Silver, suggesting the Oscar-winning actor is on board with the project. The post also included a cover photo revealing the working title for the film - Joker: Folie à deux, a French reference to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more individuals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

Joker became the most profitable comic book film ever made. Phoenix starred in the original film portraying Arthur Fleck, a troubled man who evolves into a folk villain type figure by the end of the story. The film ended up winning two Oscars the year it was released, Best Actor of Phoenix's performance as the eponymous Clown Prince of Crime, and Best Original Score. In all, Joker received 11 Oscar nominations.

Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix says most important scene was cut from Todd Phillips’ Joker

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan gives statement to police amid…

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood film shoot saved her…

BTS' J-Hope becomes first South Korean…

Makers of Janhit Mein Jaari run into trouble…

Netflix's upcoming sports comedy drama…

Varun Dhawan promises to help a fan who has…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification