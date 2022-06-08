Last week, Shah Rukh Khan announced the title of his upcoming film with director Atlee along with an interesting teaser. Titled Jawan, the film promises to present Khan in a completely new avatar. Towards the end of the teaser, we see a wounded and bandaged Khan sitting at a metro station and looks on as a train passes by. This will be the first movie ever to be shot at Pune Metro.

Pune Metro Rail took to their Twitter handle to share a small part of the teaser where the superstar is seen sitting at the platform of a metro station in Maharashtra's Pune district. "Excited to share with you glimpse of Pune Metro's Sant Tukaram Nagar #MetroStation in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie. The first film which was shot at #PuneMetro @iamsrk,," they wrote sharing the video.

शाहरुख खानच्या आगामी चित्रपटाच्या जाहिरातित #पुणेमेट्रो च्या संत तुकाराम नगर स्थानकाची ची झलक. Excited to share with you glimpse of Pune Metro's Sant Tukaram Nagar #MetroStation in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on 2nd June 2023 in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first Pan India film.

With Jawan’s announcement, Shah Rukh Khan is set to treat the audiences and his fans with three films next year, namely, Dunki, Pathaan & now Jawan.

