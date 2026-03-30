In a significant casting development for Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe, Viineet Kumar Singh has reportedly been roped in to play the primary antagonist in Shakti Shalini, according to Variety India. The film marks the sixth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which includes titles such as Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma.

Viineet Kumar Singh to play antagonist in Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini: Report

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously helmed Munjya and Thamma, the upcoming project is expected to take the franchise forward with a comparatively darker tone. While specific plot details have not been officially disclosed, reports suggest that Viineet’s character will be portrayed as a “dark and gritty” force, positioned as a major challenge to the film’s central protagonist.

Actor Aneet Padda has been cast in the titular role, marking her entry into the Maddock universe. The casting follows her recent rise in visibility after her performance in Saiyaara (2025), directed by Mohit Suri. Her character, Shakti Shalini, was first introduced to audiences in a post-credits sequence of Thamma during last year’s Diwali release, where she was described through the titles “The Protector, The Destroyer, and The Mother of All.”

The film will also feature Vishal Jethwa in a key role, marking a reunion with Aneet Padda after their collaboration in Salaam Venky (2022). Their pairing is expected to contribute to the emotional narrative within the film’s supernatural setting.

Viineet Kumar Singh, who has had a busy year with projects such as Chhaava and Jaat, has reportedly already commenced shooting for Shakti Shalini with a schedule in Mumbai. The actor is expected to take a short break to complete his commitments for Dahaad Season 2 before resuming the next leg of filming in Madhya Pradesh in May.

Initially slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, Shakti Shalini is currently the subject of release date speculation. With Shah Rukh Khan’s King also targeting the Christmas window, industry reports suggest that the makers may consider shifting the release to early 2027.

As the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe continues to expand, Shakti Shalini is positioned as an important addition, introducing new characters while building on the interconnected narrative established by its predecessors.

Also Read: Vishal Jethwa joins Salaam Venky co-star Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini: Report

More Pages: Shakti Shalini Box Office Collection

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