Actor Salman Khan is set to collaborate with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju for a high-octane action drama. The yet-untitled project marks the first time the trio is coming together and is scheduled to go on floors in April 2026.

Salman Khan teams up with National-Award winning director Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju; shooting from April 2026

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was the first to report on the development earlier this month. A source revealed that discussions were underway to align schedules toward an Eid 2027 release window. The producer and director were evaluating timelines and planning to revert with a structured roadmap to make the festive release feasible.

According to the same source, the film is designed as an action-packed entertainer with a strong emotional core. It is envisioned as a full-fledged commercial outing that presents Salman Khan in a space audiences strongly associate with him. Pre-production is currently underway in full swing, with the makers preparing to begin principal photography in April.

The film is expected to be shot across multiple locations in India and will involve extensive visual effects work. Several technical and logistical aspects are being finalised before the makers move toward an official announcement with additional details.

While the initial plan is to begin filming in April 2026, the team is targeting a release in the first half of 2027. The timeline has reportedly been committed by the producer to Salman Khan as the project moves steadily into its next phase.

At present, Salman Khan is occupied with promotions for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh, the film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026. It was initially planned for an April 17, 2026 release but was reportedly postponed due to patchwork and reshoot requirements.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aejaz Gulab reveals why Maatrubhumi had an additional shoot: “Makers wanted to film introduction scenes of some characters”; adds, “It was Apoorva Lakhia’s DREAM to work with Salman Khan; he was trying for it for a long time”

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