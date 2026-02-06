Rising stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa are set to share the screen once again in the upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, part of the expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). The casting update comes soon after the announcement of the project and ahead of its scheduled shoot, which is expected to begin in March 2026.

Vishal Jethwa joins Salaam Venky co-star Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini: Report

Shakti Shalini marks another collaboration for the duo after their earlier work together in Salaam Venky (2022), a film that brought attention to both actors with strong, grounded performances, and later in Saiyaara, which contributed to Aneet’s rise in mainstream cinema.

According to a report by India Today, Vishal Jethwa — who earned widespread notice for his role in Homebound — will play Aneet’s romantic partner in the film. The report further stated that the film is scheduled to start filming in March and is planned for release at the end of the year

Shakti Shalini first came into public view through an end-credits announcement in the film Thamma, signalling the next instalment within the horror-comedy slate. Set within the evolving genre universe that blends elements of humour with horror, the project has already begun generating industry interest.

The upcoming movie will see fans revisiting the chemistry between Aneet and Vishal — a pairing that has been noted since their first collaboration. Their reunion on screen is expected to bring a fresh dynamic, particularly as both actors have since expanded their range with varied roles.

Vishal’s rising profile follows critical acclaim for Homebound, which not only earned widespread praise but also secured an Oscar shortlist as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film before missing the final nomination cut.

