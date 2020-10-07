Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many film and TV productions are slowly resuming the shooting adhering to the government rules. Earlier, it was reported that Vidya Balan starrer Sherni: Call Of The Wild will only resume shooting in October. As 65 percent shoot remains, the 35-day schedule will begin in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a daily, the cast and crew will arrive in Nagpur, and road transportation has been arranged for the crew members who are carrying the equipment. A team of five to six members will be acting as COVID-19 watchdogs who will ensure that everyone on set is following the safety protocols. The team will be briefed about the guidelines and isolation centers have been created on set as well.

The makers are planning to make everyone stay at a hotel in Gondia which is an hour drive away from the jungles of Balaghat. The makers have booked The Taj Gateway and The Grand Sita to ensure the team is safe. They have booked hotels, restaurants in these hotels in order to make sure that the entire team does not have contact with outsiders.

Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Amit Masurkar, the film is written by Aastha Tiku.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan opens up about her struggle with weight issues

More Pages: Sherni Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.