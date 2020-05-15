After Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film is a biopic on late mathematical wizard Shakuntala Devi is as also known as the “human computer”.

On May 15, Vidya Balan announced on Twitter, "Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime."

Featuring the National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

In a statement, Menon said, “Shakuntala Devi’s passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms - and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on screen, her story is one that calls out to be told! And there’s no one better than Vidya Balan to capture Shakuntala’s wit and wisdom! I’m so excited that the film will have its world premier on Amazon Prime Video and everyone will get to experience Shakuntala’s incredible journey and Vidya’s magical portrayal of her soon!”

Written and directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.