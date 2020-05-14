Bollywood Hungama

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat highlights consent in relationships; actress wants the film to reach every school in the country

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat highlights consent in relationships; wants the film to reach every school in the country

Vidya Balan's upcoming short film titled Natkhat talks about the importance of consent in relationships. With Vidya Balan in the lead, the film revolves around a mother who inculcates the ideas of gender equality and respect for women, in her son from a tender age. 

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat highlights consent in relationships; wants the film to reach every school in the country

The bois locker room controversy has once again raised serious discussions on the deep-rooted patriarchy in our society and how violence against women has been normalised. Vidya Balan, while talking to a tabloid said that she believes that the controversy is a wake-up call for the country. She said that it makes us realise how we are products of patriarchy. The actress said that through Natkhat they have tried to show that change has to begin at home. In the film, the mother tries to change a child's perspective of power equation, gender equality, respect and more through stories. 

Meanwhile, Balan who is also co-producing the film with Ronnie Screwvala is considering releasing the film on the web. They were supposed to take the film to film festivals first, but it has been cancelled. She said that some OTT platforms have shown interest in the film and they are now evaluating their options and want to make sure that the film reaches every school in the country. 

