Bollywood actor Vidya Balan announced that she would be playing Indira Gandhi in an upcoming web series. The actress was recently asked as to why she chose to play India’s first female Prime Minister and Congresswoman Indira Gandhi at a time when the majority of the actors in Bollywood are trying to please the ruling government.

Vidya Balan said that whenever she thinks of powerful women, Indira Gandhi is the first name that comes to her mind. She said that she is very party agnostic and has nothing to do with any political party. Talking about the series, the actress said that it is not about any political party, but about an individual that goes beyond the party.

Vidya also revealed that the shoot of the series will not begin anytime soon as web series requires a lot of work. She said that there is so much material available that it will take time to put them together. It may be a few years before the series goes on floors.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will soon be seen playing Shakuntala Devi in an upcoming biopic of the renowned mathematician. She was last seen in the film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha.

