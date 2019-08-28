Ekta Ravi Kapoor, the founder of Balaji Telefilms, recently divulged into why she feels Ayushmann Khurrana is the best choice for playing Pooja aka Dream Girl, in their upcoming film. Her words provide testimony to the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana has solely emerged as the most bankable actor of Bollywood and the fact that he is being sought after all directors- new and old alike is proof of his adeptness.

Ekta shares on what made her think that Ayushmann was her only Dream Girl. “When we heard the script, I heard it from Raaj and of course, I was on the floor. I said, you know you need only one actor I think who can do the voice modulations, who will work that hard and that’s Ayushmann. But I was so sure that just do me a favor that man bets on scripts. I said he will not see how big the director is, whats his resume, how many 50 films he has made. He will read the script. I told that he will find in himself the ability and it takes a lot to be a woman. A really, really talented man and to be a woman.”

We cannot agree more to the fact that the national award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely the apt choice to play a tricky and interesting character like this. A source close to Ekta also reveals that the producer inherently feels that Ayushmann today is the only actor who can put into the mold of any character and he’ll transform himself like that. He is like water, he’ll take the shape of anything he is put in. Furthermore, she also feels that Ayushmann is the most exciting actor to work with as compared to his contemporaries like, Ranveer Singh when it comes to donning a variety of character hats and hence a better choice than Ranveer for playing the Dream Girl.

In a first-ever collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and one of the biggest production houses of the Indian Film Industry- Balaji Telefilms, a one of a kind film Dream Girl is all set to win hearts and by the looks of it is set to win big at the box office too. The trailer has the superstar playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes everyone who calls her.

The poster of Dream Girl has the star looking quirky in a cotton saree and sitting on a rickshaw. Nushrat Bharucha is the lead actress paired alongside Ayushmann Khurrana with Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor and Rajesh Sharma. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on 13th September 2019.

Also Read: ”Ayushmann Khurrana loved the story and immediately agreed to be part of the film” – says Raaj Shaandilyaa on his character Pooja in Dream Girl

More Pages: Dream Girl Box Office Collection