Last Updated 28.08.2019 | 9:50 PM IST

Farah Khan opens up about brother Sajid Khan who was accused during #MeToo

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

During the #MeToo movement in India, several Bollywood members were named and accused of sexual harassment. Filmmaker Sajid Khan was one among them, as he was accused by three women including an actress and a journalist of indecent behaviour. Soon after the accusations, the filmmaker was asked to step down from the position of the director of Housefull 4. He was even banned by film regulatory bodies.

Months after the accusation, Sajid Khan’s sister and filmmaker Farah Khan has opened up about the matter. In an interview, Farah Khan spoke about how social media trials are unfair and that all the accused should be treated equally.

She said that her only issue was with the level of hypocrisy shown by some people. She further said that one cannot pick and choose. She said that you cannot choose a successful person because you can benefit from it and throw the other under the bus.

The Om Shanti Om director said that there needs to be a due process, which is yet to take shape. She said that social media trials are a very dangerous phenomenon and can happen to anyone in the course of time.

Akshay Kumar and others refused to work with Sajid in Housefull 4 until the probe was on and he was still an ‘accused’. On this, Farah stated that people should work with everyone until the court has given its verdict.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan returns the money when his films flop as distributors can GO bankrupt with just one movie” – Farah Khan

