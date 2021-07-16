80’s queen of Bollywood Mandakini had shot to fame with her bold and beautiful avatar in Raj Kapoor directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili. She had some very sensuous scenes in the movie which became a subject of controversy but still, Mandakini had managed to woo the audience as a sweet village girl Ganga. It is alleged that the actress is wanting to come back to her first love, which is films, and is busy choosing projects which may perfectly suit her comeback vehicle. She was last seen in a Bengali movie titled Se Amar Prem in 2002. Mandakini was also speculated to be having an affair with dreaded terrorist Dawood Ibrahim but she had denied any link up with him. She disappeared from the big screens mysteriously and got married to Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur and gave birth to Rabbil and Rabze Innaya Mandakini.

Mandakini is said to be in talks with various directors, reading scripts and preparing herself to make a grand entry. After finalizing a project she might make an announcement to her fans. Mandakini’s brother Bhanu said that she has been offered parts in TV series but she has refused it because she is only keen on Bollywood movies. Mandakini’s manager also gave confirmation on her comeback into films and her desire to work in Bollywood as well as the web world. In fact, it was her brother who coaxed her to again venture into films as he observed that she is still hugely popular and recognized wherever she goes. The actress has been a part of the Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu industry and did movies like Simhasanam, Mera Saathi, Bhargava Ramudu, Aag Aur Shola, Jaal, Pyaar Ka Saudagar, Andha Bichar, Antarer Bhalobasha and Dance Dance among other. The 57-year-old actress could not create magic in other films as she did in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.