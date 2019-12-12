Vidya Balan‘s Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on the late ‘human computer’ with the same name, is looking extremely interesting already. For everyone who was wondering about the film’s release, we’ve got the date for you now. But it wasn’t easy! Vidya, who’s too much into her character now, gave it away only after throwing us a difficult time.

The actor, on Instagram, shared an announcement video. “Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you,” she wrote. But there’s no way we were straight onto the release date.

“Hi everyone, I have some really exciting news to share. The release date for Shakuntala Devi has been decided. And it will release in exactly 148 days from now. Kya hua? Calculation nahi kar paa rahe ho? Kya laga? Shakuntala Devi hoon, aise hi bata dungi? Chalo, 1 more try. Which is a number 8, and when added with the month and year numbers, again adds up to 8,” she is heard saying. Finally, assuming that most of us are failing at it, she gives it away.

The film, starring Vidya in the titular role, is slated to come out on 8th May 2020. Helmed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in other pivotal roles.

