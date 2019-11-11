Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.11.2019 | 10:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Shakuntala Devi-The Human Computer: Jisshu Sengupta to play Vidya Balan’s husband 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Jisshu Sengupta is popularly known for his work in Bengali cinema will be seen playing Vidya Balan’s husband in the film Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer. Talking to a media house, Jisshu Sengupta revealed that he is thrilled to be a part of Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. The actor started shooting for the film in October and has already shot some scenes.

Shakuntala Devi-The Human Computer: Jisshu Sengupta to play Vidya Balan’s husband 

This is the second time Vidya Balan and Jisshu Sengupta are collaborating. The two were last teamed up for the NTR biopic. Jisshu Sengupta said that working with Vidya is fun as there is never a dull moment when she is around.

View this post on Instagram

#shakuntaladevi #readings @balanvidya #anumenon

A post shared by Jisshu U Sengupta (@senguptajisshu) on

The film is based on the life of the mathematics genius, or ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. The film also features Sanya Malhotra who plays Vidya Balan’s daughter in the film, while Amit Sadh will be seen playing Vidya Balan’s son-in-law in the film.

View this post on Instagram

#shakuntaladevi #reharsals

A post shared by Jisshu U Sengupta (@senguptajisshu) on

The film is presently been shot in Mumbai after a detailed UK schedule. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra and directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi will see a worldwide release in the summer of 2020.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Amit Sadh to play the role of Vidya Balan’s son-in-law in Shakuntala Devi

More Pages: Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to act…

Sholay to be screened at the 50th edition of…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi…

Chhichhore actor Naveen Polishetty reveals…

Marjaavaan: Special dance number featuring…

"We are sending out a powerful social…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification