Sources suggest a massive commitment involving physical transformation and immersive character work, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

A recent report by Pinkvilla has sparked buzz around Vicky Kaushal and his potential association with filmmaker Amar Kaushik for the ambitious project Mahavatar. According to the report, the actor is expected to dedicate over a year exclusively to the film, indicating the scale and intensity of the project.

Vicky Kaushal to dedicate over a year to Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar, reveals report

“Vicky has committed to a rigorous six-month training program that includes physical transformation, bulking up, and a series of acting workshops tailored specifically for the film. Amar has designed a very detailed prep module for Vicky. It’s not just about the physicality, but also about getting into the psychological and emotional graph of the character”, a source told the portal.

If the timelines hold, Mahavatar is likely to go on floors in January 2027, around the time of the release of Love & War. Reports further suggest that the shoot schedule could extend throughout the year, continuing until December 2027. During this period, Kaushal is said to be focusing solely on this project to maintain continuity in performance and appearance. The source went on to add, “Vicky is treating Mahavatar as a once-in-a-lifetime project. He wants to be fully invested, which is why he has consciously decided not to take up any other assignments during the shoot”.

There are also indications that the actor may take on a smaller project before beginning work on Mahavatar, considering the long commitment the film demands. However, it is important to note that neither Vicky Kaushal nor his team has officially confirmed his involvement in the film or any related schedule.

At present, the actor is occupied with Love & War, where he reunites with his Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also marks his first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated for a January 21, 2027 release.

While Mahavatar remains unconfirmed, the reported scale of preparation and commitment has already piqued curiosity, making it one of the most talked-about potential projects in the coming years.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor in talks for Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar: Report

More Pages: Mahavatar Box Office Collection

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