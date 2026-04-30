Sonali Kulkarni recently took to Instagram to share a distressing experience from Mumbai’s notorious traffic, highlighting the growing concerns around the city’s infrastructure. The actress revealed that she was stuck for hours on the Mankhurd bridge while travelling from Mumbai to Pune, leaving her and many others stranded without clarity on when the situation would improve.

Sonali Kulkarni stranded for 5 hours in Mumbai traffic, shares distress video: “This is scary”

In a video posted online, she said, “Hi, I am here on Mankhurd bridge (Mumbai). It's been exactly 5 hours. 5 hours that we are stuck here”. Describing the situation further, she added, “I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me. And ahead of me, there. We called the traffic control team. They are saying that have patience. The jam is really bad. And they are not sure when the jam will get resolved. We can't cross. We are completely stuck because we can't turn back either”.

The actress also made an appeal for assistance, saying, “Pray for us. Police, please if you know anything. If you can come from the other side and let us know. If you can help us or give us an update. Please give us an update”.

Expressing the discomfort and fear caused by the prolonged standstill, she further shared, “We are hungry. We can't speak. I know people must have gone through much more terrible scenario than us. But this is scary. 5 hours at just one position.”

Her post quickly drew attention on social media, with several users echoing similar concerns about traffic congestion in Mumbai. Among those who responded was filmmaker Aditya Kripalani, who supported her stance while pointing out a broader issue. He commented, “Exactly the situation of the city. People are going through severe infrastructure issues while public is worried about her speaking in English instead of Marathi. A person may be screaming for help in danger tomorrow and we will be worried about the language of the scream”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Kulkarni (@sonalikul)



Mumbai has long grappled with heavy traffic congestion, and this latest incident once again underscores the everyday challenges faced by commuters. Sonali Kulkarni’s experience has reignited conversations around the need for better traffic management and infrastructure planning in one of India’s busiest cities.

Also Read: Sonali Kulkarni’s character in The Paradise is being called one of the most powerful female roles in Indian cinema

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