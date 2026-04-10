It has been a year since Vicky Kaushal impressed audiences with his performance in Chhaava. The film’s strong box office run left fans eager to see what he does next. One of his upcoming projects is Mahavatar, which marks his third collaboration with Maddock Films. However, the makers are still searching for the female lead opposite him.

Shraddha Kapoor in talks for Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar: Report

Now, there is fresh buzz that Shraddha Kapoor has been approached for the role. According to Mid-Day, the actor is being considered as the possible leading lady in the ambitious project. A source told the publication, “Shraddha fits the brief perfectly. The team was keen on someone who brings star value and presence. Plus, the Vicky-Shraddha pairing will be fresh, and the makers are confident this combination will resonate with the audience.”

The report also stated that if things move forward as planned, director Amar Kaushik is expected to take the film on floors after June. The project is said to be one of the most ambitious films backed by Maddock Films so far.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a major name has been linked to the film. In December last year, the same publication reported that Deepika Padukone was also being considered for the role opposite Kaushal. According to the report, “The team has been looking for someone who can bring gravitas and emotional depth to the role written opposite Parashurama. Deepika fits that space perfectly. Conversations have begun, but they are still at an early stage. She is among the top names the studio has engaged with.”

If Shraddha Kapoor comes on board, it will mark another important collaboration between her and Maddock Films. She is already the face of the banner’s popular Stree franchise, which is a key part of its horror comedy universe. She is headlining the upcoming film Eetha, backed by the banner.

The film will be her fifth collaboration with Maddock Films and her first project with Vicky Kaushal, if confirmed. She is also expected to return in Stree 3. An official announcement regarding the casting of Mahavatar is still awaited. For now, the possibility of a fresh Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor pairing has added to the curiosity around the film.

Also Read: Dinesh Vijan on casting Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor for Maddock Films-backed movies: “I only have two barometers”

More Pages: Mahavatar Box Office Collection

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