Rahul Roy has strongly reacted to online trolling after certain videos of him went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans. The actor, who has largely stayed away from the limelight in recent years, took to Instagram to share a firm message addressing criticism around his recent appearances.

Rahul Roy hits back at trolls with powerful note after viral videos spark concern: “You cannot break me”

In his note, Rahul Roy wrote, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)



He further added, “If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me”.

The reaction comes after a social media page named Dr Vanita Ghadhage Desai shared videos featuring the actor, which quickly circulated online. In these clips, Rahul Roy is seen performing alongside an unidentified woman, with several users labelling the content as ‘cringe’ and questioning his participation. The videos left a section of his followers concerned, while others criticised the nature of the content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Vanita Ghadhage.D (@dr_vanita_ghadhage_desai)



Rahul Roy rose to prominence with the blockbuster Aashiqui, which made him a household name in the early 1990s. Over the years, he worked with several prominent names in the industry and built a steady fan base. He also went on to win the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss, further cementing his popularity among audiences.

However, despite his early success, the actor has not been very active in films or web series in recent years. His latest statement highlights both his personal challenges and his determination to continue working, even as he navigates health issues and financial responsibilities.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt defends Rahul Roy lip-syncing at a Bihar wedding: “If today’s stars dance at weddings for millions, why can’t Rahul stand for a moment the nation still remembers?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.