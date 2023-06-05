comscore

Last Updated 05.06.2023

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surprise audiences by visiting theatres after the screening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were overwhelmed with the response from the audience for their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Although 2023 has had its share of hits, the year wasn’t going great at the box office. But the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has provided enough reasons for the film’s producers and distributors to rejoice. The Laxman Utekar directed movie has earned Rs 22.59 crores in its first three days itself.

Quite understandably, Vicky Kaushal is also basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. His joy increased even further when he visited a few multiplexes yesterday, along with Sara Ali Khan, to get the reactions of the audience after the film.

Naturally, the audience received a jolt, in a good way, to see the leading stars of the film in front of them after the completion of the movie. The video shows the members of the audience, from all age groups, sharing positive feedback for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A number of people also praised the performances of both Vicky and Sara. In response to that, Vicky and Sara were also touched to hear the positive feedback.

Vicky shared the video of their visit to the theatres on his official Instagram page and wrote, “House-full… Dil full… Grateful!!! Yeh weekend bhara tha dher saare pyaar aur ek प्यारे surprise se!”

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office: Does very well on Sunday, stands at Rs 22.59 crores

More Pages: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection , Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review

