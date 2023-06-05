Known for speaking their heart out, both Naseeruddin Shah and his wife Ratna Pathak have addressed subjects and issues within the industry uninhibitedly. Earlier while the veteran actress created an uproar when she opened up about the ‘entourage’ culture that is becoming more and more prevalent in the Bollywood culture, her husband and thespian Naseeruddin Shah has spoken about the award ceremonies and about him not attending them. In fact, the actor confessed of having some of those trophies as door handles at his farmhouse.

Naseeruddin Shah reveals using ‘Filmfare Awards’ as bathroom door handles; calls ‘lobbying’ the reason behind artists receiving awards

In an interview with Lallantop, Naseeruddin Shah talked about how much he dislikes these award ceremonies and why he thinks it is ‘unfair’ to judge an actor’s skill. He said, “Any actor who has put their life and effort into portraying a role is a good actor. If you just pick one person from the lot and say that ‘this is the best actor of the year’, how’s it fair? I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built a farmhouse, I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards.”

He continued by stating that he has received awards because of lobbying and not because of his performance. He added, “I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later, I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying.”

However, in the interview, the actor also confessed that with all due respect, he did attend the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, the highest civilian awards that were presented to him at the Rashrapathi Bhavan in 1987 and 2003 respectively for his contribution in Indian Cinema. For the unversed, Naseeruddin Shah received Filmfare Awards thrice from 1981 to 1983 for his films Aakrosh, Chakra, and Masoom.

