Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.09.2019 | 10:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal reveals that Bhoot will be the first horror movie he will watch

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

 National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in the horror film Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside actress Bhumi Pednekar. However, it turns out the actor himself is not a fan of the horror genre.

Vicky Kaushal reveals that Bhoot will be the first horror he will watch

While talking to a daily, the Uri actor revealed that he gets scared a lot and Bhoot will be the first horror film he will be watching as he knows what to expect. Vicky Kaushal revealed that the last time he watched a horror film, he realised that it is not meant for solo viewing. He said that it is meant to be watched in a theatre so that one experiences the collective feeling of fear.

Bhoot is written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and Karan Johar is one of the producers of the film. The film is slated to release on February 21.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in his debut music video titled Pachtaoge opposite Nora Fatehi. The actor has several interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Sam, Sardar Udham Singh, and Takht.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put gangaajal on them a few minutes before the apparent drugged video was recorded

More Pages: BHOOT: Part One - The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rockstar actress Sanjana Sanghi opens up…

Is Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot inspired by a…

Hrithik Roshan clarifies rumours surrounding…

Bhumi Pednekar’s grandfather, Maj. Dayachand…

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday and Kartik…

Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification