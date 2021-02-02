Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2021 | 1:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar head to Maheshwar for the shoot of YRF’s next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar are definitely going to be one of the freshest romantic pairs to hit the screen. The two have been quietly shooting for Yash Raj Films’ untitled romantic drama being directed by Vijay (Viktor) Krishna Acharya. We have now learnt that the two are heading to Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh for a short shooting schedule.

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar head to Maheshwar for the shoot of YRF's next

A reliable trade source on conditions of anonymity says, “Vicky and Manushi are leaving town today and are heading to Maheshwar. The portions will include their romantic scenes, along with a few important sequences, and the unique backdrop of Maheshwar will make it look beautiful and stunning.”

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar head to Maheshwar for the shoot of YRF's next

The source also informs, “Since the team is doing an outdoor shoot, maintaining bio-bubble is key. So, for those wanting to do sight-seeing, etc, they will have to wait for the schedule to be wrapped.” Vicky and Manushi’s film is part of YRF’s big 50 year celebrations that are expected to kick off soon.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares selfie with mystery man; fans find out it is Vicky Kaushal

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Has Ranbir Kapoor hiked his remuneration?

SCOOP: Karan Johar SHELVES his ambitious…

As government allows 100% occupancy in…

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a…

After Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, Sanya…

Mirzapur to go back to storyboard for season…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification