Tamil hit Oh My Kadavule will soon be adapted in Hindi. The film will be produced by Endemol Shine India, Merry Go Round Studios, and Mumbai Talkeez and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. This will be the first Hindi film for Ashwath Marimuthu who made his directorial debut with the original Tamil film. He is also currently directing the Telugu version of the film which is on floors.

A 2020 Valentine’s Day release, Oh My Kadavule featuring Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh, with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo, proved to be a hit at the box-office, winning appreciation from the critics and the audience, for its beautiful portrayal of a slice of life, fantasy tale.

Endemol Shine India, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai are in the process of deciding the cast and the title of the Hindi film. The Hindi film will be written and creatively produced by Umesh Shukla.

Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, says, “We at Endemol Shine India are always on the lookout for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable, and enjoyable. Oh My Kadavule is just such a story with a simple tale and a poignant message that any audience will relate to. We are sure that this is a narrative with wide appeal that everyone will identify with and definitely want to watch.”

Umesh Shukla of Merry Go Round Studios says, "Oh My Kadavule was a massive hit in the South and it resonates with my style of filmmaking. It is a beautiful story that has a universal appeal, and we cannot wait to recreate the same magic for the Hindi audiences."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu ecstatic about his first Hindi venture says, "This film is very dear to me and has been my stepping-stone into the film industry. While I am currently working on the Telugu version of the same, I cannot wait to begin the Hindi film shoot soon. It's going to be an exciting journey for me."

