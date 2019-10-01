Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.10.2019 | 9:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal loses 13 kilos in 3 months for Sardar Udham Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the past few days, whenever Vicky Kaushal has stepped out in public, the paparazzi, as well as fans, have been taken by surprise due to his leaner body. The reason for that is that the actor has indeed lost a lot of weight for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh with director Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky Kaushal loses 13 kilos in 3 months for Sardar Udham Singh

“Vicky Kaushal has lost about 13kgs in just three months for Udham Singh. He has lost all the weight to play the younger portions of Singh. It wasn’t an easy task but he was clear about shedding the weight, in order to look convincing as a 20-something boy,” says a source.

To achieve the desired results, the actor, who is quite a foodie was on strict diet control for close to three months. “At the end of the day, he is a Punjabi boy, who loves his food but he knew he had to control his urge. Plus, he worked out diligently with his trainer on a daily basis. There was no way he would have given up as he knew the importance of acquiring the lean look,” adds the source. Vicky is set to leave for a 25-day schedule in Amritsar, Punjab soon.

Additionally, Vicky Kaushal needs to gain all the weight back, and maybe some more, for Takht, immediately after wrapping up Sardar Udham Singh.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put gangaajal on them a few minutes before the apparent drugged video was recorded

More Pages: Sardar Udham Singh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sunny Kaushal to spend his 30th birthday…

Reliance Trends signs up Vicky Kaushal and…

Is Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot inspired by a…

Vicky Kaushal reveals that Bhoot will be the…

Vicky Kaushal reveals Hiroo Johar had put…

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to release a week…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification