SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to make a guest appearance in Tamil film Bigil?

While Shah Rukh Khan is on an extended sabbatical from his career, it seems he is about to make a brief exception to his no-work phase. Apparently, Shah Rukh has agreed to make a very special appearance in the new Tamil film Bigil starring the Tamil superstar Vijay along with Nayanthara.

Says a source close to the project, “They approached Shah Rukh Khan with the request. Shah Rukh has never done any Tamil film before. But, this is just to shake a leg with Vijay to an AR Rahman’s tune.”

Incidentally, Shah Rukh Khan has done the maximum number of cameos and “friendly appearances” (literally, as he does them to please friends) to help out friends and aspirants. In all, he has done cameo appearances in 32 films so far.

Shah Rukh Khan took a conscious decision to stay away from fleeting appearances some time ago. In fact some years ago, SRK, who has done guest appearances, cameos and voiceovers in innumerable films had told that he would stop doing guest appearances.

SRK had said, “I’d do these things for any friend. If I’ve decided not to do guest appearances any more it’s because I’ve no way of knowing how these roles finally turn out. I’ve no control over special appearances.”

But it looks Shah Rukh Khan has changed his mind. When it comes to pleasing friends, he just can’t say no.

Also Read: ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan and King of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar have a fun Twitter banter and fans are going CRAZY over it!