Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $400,000 to New York hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world. Every country is facing a crisis! Celebrities are coming forward to help in every way possible. Hollywood actors and star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively quietly donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals amid this pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $400,000 to New York hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

E! News reported, " Blake and Ryan made a personal donation of $100,000 to each of the four hardest-hit hospitals in New York including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester."

Earlier this month, the couple donated $1 million to Feeding America. Taking to his Instagram, Ryan Reynolds said that he is hoping everyone will lead too. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help," he wrote. Ryan continued, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million during Coronavirus pandemic

