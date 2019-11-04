Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2019 | 12:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

THIS veteran actress to play Salman Khan’s mother in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan recently released the action-packed poster of his next Eid’s release, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, driving the fans in frenzy. The poster looks absolutely stunning featuring Salman Khan and this is surely one of the most anticipated projects of Salman Khan. It has been a couple of days since the film went on floors and stars Disha Patani as his leading lady.

THIS veteran actress to play Salman Khan’s mother in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai!

The actor took to his Twitter to announce it and yet again has managed to make his fans go gaga. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Now, we hear that veteran actress Zarina Wahab playing Salman Khan’s mother in the film. With the star cast this strong and Prabhu Deva as the director, we can’t wait to see what Salman Khan has in store for us this time.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady while Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be out on Eid 2020.

Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer RADHE: YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI goes on floors

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Atlee Kumar to…

RADHE: Disha Patani says working with Salman…

Ajay Devgn - Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela…

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer RADHE: YOUR…

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Randeep Hooda…

REVEALED: This is when the video songs of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification