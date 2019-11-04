Salman Khan recently released the action-packed poster of his next Eid’s release, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, driving the fans in frenzy. The poster looks absolutely stunning featuring Salman Khan and this is surely one of the most anticipated projects of Salman Khan. It has been a couple of days since the film went on floors and stars Disha Patani as his leading lady.

The actor took to his Twitter to announce it and yet again has managed to make his fans go gaga. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Now, we hear that veteran actress Zarina Wahab playing Salman Khan’s mother in the film. With the star cast this strong and Prabhu Deva as the director, we can’t wait to see what Salman Khan has in store for us this time.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady while Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be out on Eid 2020.

